When writer Laura Stassi’s marriage ended after nearly 30 years, she asked friends and relationship experts for advice on navigating the dating scene. On Dating While Gray, Laura shares what she’s learned: love doesn’t get easier as you get older.

About Laura Stassi

Laura is the creator and host of Dating While Gray. She is the author of several non-fiction books for young readers, and an award-winning writer whose work has been featured in Health.mil, The Washington Post and other outlets. The mother of two grown children, Laura is a dedicated jogger along the trails of Reston, Virginia, where she lives with her mutt, Jade.

