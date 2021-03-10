Dating While Gray
When writer Laura Stassi’s marriage ended after nearly 30 years, she asked friends and relationship experts for advice on navigating the dating scene. On Dating While Gray, Laura shares what she’s learned: love doesn’t get easier as you get older.
About Laura Stassi
Laura is the creator and host of Dating While Gray. She is the author of several non-fiction books for young readers, and an award-winning writer whose work has been featured in Health.mil, The Washington Post and other outlets. The mother of two grown children, Laura is a dedicated jogger along the trails of Reston, Virginia, where she lives with her mutt, Jade.
After meeting a widower who seems anxious to jump from first date to happily ever after, Laura wonders how losing a partner to death impacts the search for new love. | Support this show at wunc.org/give. Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
Laura has a special treat for listeners: an introduction to a podcast she thinks you'll really enjoy. It's called Embodied. In this episode, host Anita Rao examines her own anxiety about how intimacy changes as the body ages. | Support these shows at wunc.org/give.
Parenting and dating are two words we may not be comfortable hearing in the same sentence, even if “little ones” are all grown up. Laura explores how gray daters are juggling personal needs and desires with parental obligations.
Research shows daters 50 and older are more likely than younger ones to say it’s very important that online dating profiles include race and political…
Laura's the first to admit: She'd rather talk with potential romantic partners about any topic other than money. But is she just delaying the inevitable…
Since her divorce, Laura's happily lived alone with Jade, her Australian Shepherd mix. But she wonders what it might have been like to go through the…
Laura is admittedly freaked out by dating apps. But she's also curious how other gray daters are connecting during the COVID pandemic. Does being high…
Laura Stassi is back for a second season of conversations about romance and relationships after age 50! This time around, the podcast takes on how dating…
Laura talks with writer Sophy Burnham, who offers romance insights based on her decades of personal experience. Then Laura gets relationship advice from…
Laura talks with Rev. Joani Peacock, who made a personal discovery around the time her marriage ended. She's confident in herself — but that doesn't mean…