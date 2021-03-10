Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray
Hosted by Laura Stassi

When writer Laura Stassi’s marriage ended after nearly 30 years, she asked friends and relationship experts for advice on navigating the dating scene. On Dating While Gray, Laura shares what she’s learned: love doesn’t get easier as you get older.

Like the podcast on Facebook and follow Laura on Twitter. You can also email her at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

About Laura Stassi
Laura is the creator and host of Dating While Gray. She is the author of several non-fiction books for young readers, and an award-winning writer whose work has been featured in Health.mil, The Washington Post and other outlets. The mother of two grown children, Laura is a dedicated jogger along the trails of Reston, Virginia, where she lives with her mutt, Jade.

  • Dating While Gray
    Love After Loss
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    After meeting a widower who seems anxious to jump from first date to happily ever after, Laura wonders how losing a partner to death impacts the search for new love. | Support this show at wunc.org/give. Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
  • Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
    Intimacy Changes As The Body Ages
    Laura has a special treat for listeners: an introduction to a podcast she thinks you'll really enjoy. It's called Embodied. In this episode, host Anita Rao examines her own anxiety about how intimacy changes as the body ages. | Support these shows at wunc.org/give.
  • Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
    The Kids Are Alright
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Parenting and dating are two words we may not be comfortable hearing in the same sentence, even if “little ones” are all grown up. Laura explores how gray daters are juggling personal needs and desires with parental obligations.
  • DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000.png
    Arts & Culture
    Dating Across Differences
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Research shows daters 50 and older are more likely than younger ones to say it’s very important that online dating profiles include race and political…
  • DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000.png
    Arts & Culture
    Money and Romance
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura's the first to admit: She'd rather talk with potential romantic partners about any topic other than money. But is she just delaying the inevitable…
  • DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000.png
    Arts & Culture
    Defining Home Sweet Home
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Since her divorce, Laura's happily lived alone with Jade, her Australian Shepherd mix. But she wonders what it might have been like to go through the…
  • DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000.png
    Arts & Culture
    Pandemic Love: Slow, Fast, and Furious
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura is admittedly freaked out by dating apps. But she's also curious how other gray daters are connecting during the COVID pandemic. Does being high…
  • dwg_logo_0.png
    Health
    Season Two Trailer
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura Stassi is back for a second season of conversations about romance and relationships after age 50! This time around, the podcast takes on how dating…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Sage Advice
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with writer Sophy Burnham, who offers romance insights based on her decades of personal experience. Then Laura gets relationship advice from…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    This is Me
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Rev. Joani Peacock, who made a personal discovery around the time her marriage ended. She's confident in herself — but that doesn't mean…
