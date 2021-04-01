Ways and Means features bright ideas for how to improve human society.

The Ways & Means podcast series ARC of Justice responds to the need for Acknowledgement, Redress and Closure (ARC) to remedy historical injustices that have been faced by Black Americans. Many believe we live in a post-racial society, yet economic data suggests otherwise. For every dollar of wealth owned by the average U.S. white household, the average Black household possesses a mere ten cents.

It didn’t need to be this way. At several historic moments, the trajectory of U.S. racial inequality could have changed dramatically. But at each juncture, the road chosen veered away from a more just and fair America.

Listen on the ARC of Justice website or subscribe below.

Produced in partnership with the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University.