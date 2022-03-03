Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

Love Help For Hire

Published March 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST
Cheryl dishes about her dating coach

When dating seems too complicated of a project to D-I-Y, love pros are eager to help. For a price. But are dating coaches and matchmakers worth the financial investment?

Cheryl, who hired a dating coach to help her navigate the world of online dating, talks to Laura about that experience. Plus, author Steven Petrow, who scored with one matchmaker to find his husband...then struck out with another following his divorce...adds his two cents.

Laura also talks business models with two romance professionals: Jolene Beaton, a dating coach and matchmaker with It’s Just Lunch; and Stacy Blackwell, a matchmaker at VIDA Select.

Have a gray dating story to share? Email us at datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave a message below.

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray Season ThreeDating
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
