Love Help For Hire

Cheryl dishes about her dating coach

When dating seems too complicated of a project to D-I-Y, love pros are eager to help. For a price. But are dating coaches and matchmakers worth the financial investment?

Cheryl, who hired a dating coach to help her navigate the world of online dating, talks to Laura about that experience. Plus, author Steven Petrow, who scored with one matchmaker to find his husband...then struck out with another following his divorce...adds his two cents.

Laura also talks business models with two romance professionals: Jolene Beaton, a dating coach and matchmaker with It’s Just Lunch; and Stacy Blackwell, a matchmaker at VIDA Select.

Bethany Cubino / A sunlit Steven Petrow

Your support of this show means everything to us! Click here and learn about ways to become a WUNC Sustainer and help keep more podcast episodes coming.

Have a gray dating story to share? Email us at datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave a message below.