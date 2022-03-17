Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

Baggage Claim

Published March 17, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
No matter which path we take to find love, the journey can be more difficult if we’re lugging a bunch of unnecessary stuff with us, so to speak. Yes, we’re talking about baggage.

Life coach Sherry Tinnin

St. Louis-based life coach and professional counselor Sherry Tinnin helps Laura understand what baggage is, and how we can figure out whether combining ours with a potential partner’s amounts to an unmanageable load.

Koren feels a disadvantage on some dating sites

Sherry also responds to listeners who fear they’re juggling a carry-on or two. They include Koren, who believes that with online dating — where people make snap decisions based on photos — her perceptions about her physical appearance come with some history. And then there’s Mike, who was drinking heavily and using crack cocaine when he was younger. Even though he’s been clean for almost thirty years, the reality of his experiences linger.

