Dating While Gray

Sex Talk

Laura talks with Sandy, who shares how communication set the stage for her second 'first time,' and Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, and a leading advocate for communicating about women's sexual health. Then she debunks myths about male sexual health with Dr. Arthur Burnett, a surgeon and scientist whose research led to the development of Viagra. Finally, Laura learns about communication, intimacy and adult toys with Kathryn Ellis, an occupational therapist and sexuality counselor.

  

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
