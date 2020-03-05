Laura talks with Sandy, who shares how communication set the stage for her second 'first time,' and Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, and a leading advocate for communicating about women's sexual health. Then she debunks myths about male sexual health with Dr. Arthur Burnett, a surgeon and scientist whose research led to the development of Viagra. Finally, Laura learns about communication, intimacy and adult toys with Kathryn Ellis, an occupational therapist and sexuality counselor.

