An increase in drug overdose deaths is prompting new legislation to target people who sell fentanyl and other opioids.
The expansion is expected to add an estimated 600,000 people who have been living without health insurance.
North Carolina House Republicans met privately Tuesday to discuss where they stand on additional abortion restrictions, according to the chamber's top official.
"While FNS emergency payments are ending, the need is not," says NCDHHS's chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being.
The North Carolina Senate plans to vote this week on a bill legalizing medical marijuana. It could have a better shot at becoming law this year than in previous sessions.
Uninsured former inmates suffer consequences from lack of accessible care. Medicaid expansion could help.Doctors, advocates, law enforcement representatives see the policy as a way to help the population — and the taxpayers — by keeping justice-involved people healthier.
Marijuana legalization in North Carolina for medical purposes is advancing again within the state Senate, less than a year after a very similar measure setting a structure for its sale and consumption passed the chamber by a wide margin.
Two new hospitals in Wake County, including a new behavioral health hospital, received regulatory approval. When the dust settles on any appeals, it would mean one of the fastest expansions of new hospitals in the county's history.
This is now the fifth report issued by the treasurer's office critical of hospital finances. Folwell has called the state's hospitals a "cartel," and accused them of driving up health care costs.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reinstating its Well Check Program for senior citizens living alone.
Duplin County resident Evelyn Davis is one of many seniors across the state waiting for in-home support. Worker shortages mean she and others are stuck in a holding pattern.
The measure scheduled for debate in the House Health Committee would direct the state starting in 2024 to cover several hundred thousand people who would qualify for expansion under the 2010 federal health care law.