Ways To Listen To WUNC Online

On WUNC.org:

Embedded player: Use the streaming player above to listen to WUNC Radio or WUNC Music. Click the tabs to toggle back and forth between the streams.

Persistent Player: Click the All Streams button or icon on the page to start streaming WUNC Radio or WUNC Music. The button is located at the bottom of the screen on a mobile device and the top of the screen on a desktop computer.

Persistent Player: Click the blue All Streams button on the page and select either WUNC Radio or WUNC Music to start listening. The persistent player will continue to play as you browse our site.

Smart Speaker:

WUNC Radio: Tell your smart speaker to "Play WUNC."

WUNC Music: For Alexa, enable our Alexa skill and then say "Play WUNC Music". For Google Home say "Play WUNC Music from TuneIn".

WUNC App:

Android: The WUNC Android App is available on the Google Play Store. It offers easy access to our live stream, podcasts, and other features. Check it out and make sure to rate it and leave a comment on the Play Store, too!

Apple iOS: WUNC has its own app for iOS iPhones and iPad.You can grab it at the iTunes App store today. Our app including links toWUNC podcasts, up-to-date news from WUNC and more!

Apple Music:

You can listen to WUNC's live stream via Apple Music on Mac & Windows computers with iTunes. Simply open “Music” on your iPhone / iPad. Next, select the Radio icon on the lower left. Then, click the “New Station” icon and type in WUNC in the search field. Finally, select WUNC to hear the live stream. On desktops, click the Radio link found inside iTunes.

NPR One App:

In addition to the WUNC live stream you'll find loads of WUNC stories and news on NPR One, the listening app from NPR.

TuneIn Internet Radio:

Listen using TuneIn's internet radio website for WUNC Radio and WUNC Music.

Streaming Links for Internet Radio:

WUNC Radio: 128 aac, 128 mp3

WUNC Music: 128 aac, 128 mp3

Add the streaming links to an audio player of your choice that supports internet radio. As an example, you can install our streams in Apple iTunes using their step-by-step instructions.

Need assistance? Please contact us.

Head to the home for WUNC Music for music news, curated playlists, and more.

Looking for our podcasts? Visit our Podcasts page to check out our shows and get access to the latest episodes.