The bill up for debate Tuesday would require public school personnel to alert parents before calling their child by a different name or pronoun and prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms.
Former North Carolina state Sen. Jerry Tillman, who served in the General Assembly for over 17 years with an emphasis on promoting school choice and tax relief, died Saturday at age 82.
North Carolina’s newly seated Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on whether people convicted of felonies — tens of thousands statewide — should be permitted to vote if they aren’t in prison but still are serving probation or parole or have yet to pay fines.
Current state law only makes it a misdemeanor to vandalize equipment that interrupts the transmission of electricity. A perpetrator also would face a $250,000 fine and potential lawsuits.
Senate Republicans kicked off their first education committee meeting of the legislative session by approving a controversial bill that critics are calling North Carolina's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
North Carolina civil rights advocates denounced a House rule change Tuesday that could allow Republicans to override vetoes on contentious bills with little notice, saying it subverts democracy and the will of voters.
Current state law bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks, with narrow exceptions for urgent medical emergencies that do not include rape or incest. House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters he didn’t expect the Democrats’ bill to get considered.
The long session of the North Carolina General Assembly has begun in earnest.
Get ready for some familiar issues from 2022 — including whether to approve Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, and sports gambling.
North Carolina has its first marquee candidate for the 2024 governor's race.
Stein has been the state’s top law enforcement officer since being first elected in 2016. He was always considered a likely candidate to attempt to succeed Democrat Roy Cooper, who is term-limited from seeking reelection. Stein is pledging to focus on public education and economic opportunity.
Democratic Rep. Tricia Cotham is one of a few Democrats who received top committee positions in a chamber where Republicans hold 71 of the 120 seats.