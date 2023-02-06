Arts & Culture

-
H.C. McEntire's record is out Friday and there are upcoming shows at various venues across North Carolina, including Motorco in Durham in March.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits.
2022 Best Of Lists From WUNC Music and Friends
Headlining the festival are "Tableau" a full-length feature filmed in Orange County, and "The Smell of Money" which focuses on environmental racism and a battle against the pork industry in eastern North Carolina.
Charlotte-based rapper Reuben Vincent talks about signing with Roc Nation and the persistence that got him there.
A representative announced Monday that the North Carolina-born musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
The Navy used the lighthouse during World War II and it became climbable for the public about a decade ago. The Outer Banks icon is one of the last of its kind.
The album has been described as Afrobeat, future funk, post-punk, electro, new-wave disco.
Darren Brand reflects on the grind, his faith, and HBCUs that allowed him to reach his success.
WUNC caught up with Devotion Director J.D. Dillard and Black Label Media Producer Rachel Smith — a 2006 UNC-Chapel Hill graduate — ahead of a screening of the film at Film Fest 919.
The record label is throwing a bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Carrboro to mark the milestone.
Want to see movies before they’re decorated with awards? Film Fest 919 returns to Chapel Hill this week.