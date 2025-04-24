Due South is a new daily radio show on WUNC hosted by Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. The show is a source for news, information, and perspectives from across North Carolina and the South.

It takes a panoramic view of politics, place, race, and southern culture, among other topics. The show takes deep-dives into the news - while also providing a break from the news cycle with conversations on topics ranging from food and music to arts and culture.

The hour-long program aims to add more context, deeper analysis, knowledge, joy, and sometimes-uncomfortable history to our ongoing conversations. Due South is a place to make sense of what’s happening in our community. The show seeks to highlight the threads that bind us together and help to define what being a modern-day North Carolinian is all about.

Due South is a production of WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio and is broadcast from the American Tobacco Historic District in downtown Durham.

Our production staff includes co-hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii. Erin Keever is the executive producer. Our producers are Stacia Brown, Cole del Charco, and Rachel McCarthy. Denarius Thomas is our technical director. Our theme music was composed by Quilla (Anna Luisa Daigneault).

Contact us at duesouth@wunc.org or connect on Instagram: duesouthradio.

