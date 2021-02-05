We are deeply thankful to the many listeners who have named WUNC Public Radio as a beneficiary of their wills, retirement plans or other estate plans. If you have included WUNC in your will or made other long-term plans for a special gift to WUNC, we would like to recognize you as a Legacy Society member.

A bequest or beneficiary designation is generally a revocable gift, which means it can be changed or modified at any time, and it is one of the easiest and most flexible ways that you can leave a gift to WUNC that will make a lasting impact.

Sample Bequest Language for a Will or Trust

"I give to WUNC Public Radio, by way of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Foundation, Inc. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the sum of $____ (or ___ percent of my estate, or the following property___, or all of the remainder of my estate) to be used to sustain the mission of WUNC Public Radio. The foundation’s tax identification number is 59-1711424."

WUNC Public Radio is part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the station works in close cooperation with the university's Office of Gift Planning to meet the needs of its donors and prospective donors. We would be honored to talk with you about options for accomplishing your personal goals while also making a transformative gift to WUNC Public Radio.

We’d also be happy to talk with you about other ways of supporting WUNC that may benefit you in your estate and financial planning, including:

Please contact Jennifer Fusco at 919-445-9112 or jfusco@wunc.org for more information about WUNC’s Legacy Society.