Tropical Storm Helene

Western North Carolina has been essentially cut off because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads. Video shows sections of Asheville underwater.
The remnants of Hurricane Helene are dissipating but millions remain without power across the Southeast and officials warned that record-breaking river flooding is ongoing in parts of southern Appalachia
Electric vehicle owners who live in the path of hurricanes should be wary of the risk their cars could catch fire if they are inundated by saltwater as the powerful storm moves ashore.
More than a foot of rain has fallen across much of western North Carolina in the past several days. The two main interstates in the mountains have closed. Crews have conducted 100 swiftwater rescues as of Friday morning.