Join The Leadership Circle

WUNC's Leadership Circle recognizes those donors who give $1,000 or more annually to ensure the radio station's delivery of top quality public broadcast programming seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Leadership Circle members are recognized at the following levels:



Benefactor: $1,000 to $2,399 Producer: $2,400 to $4,999 Broadcaster: $5,000 to $9,999 Carl Kasell Society: $10,000 to $24,999 Signal Society: $25,000 or more

More than 300,000 people listen to North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC in the Triangle, the Triad, Rocky Mount, Fayetteville, the Sandhills and the Outer Banks. Leadership Circle members recognize the importance of providing these communities with independent, in-depth news reporting, civil conversations that engage listeners, and creative cultural programming.

WUNC's Leadership Circle members enjoy many benefits, including special invitations to private events where you meet WUNC staff, NPR personalities and other Leadership Circle and Legacy Society members.

For more information about the Leadership Circle, please contact:

Jennifer Fusco

(919) 445-9112

jfusco@wunc.org