Pandemic Love: Slow, Fast, and Furious

Laura is admittedly freaked out by dating apps. But she's also curious how other gray daters are connecting during the COVID pandemic. Does being high risk for the virus have to put a limit on love?

In this episode, Laura discovers that the COVID crisis hasn't put a stop to the search for love for many gray daters. She checks in with Leslie Morgan Steiner, author of The Naked Truth, who’s ready to find, "The One" after a post-divorce sex boom. Laura also hears from Mary, who’s struggling with whether to stay or leave an unsatisfying union. Then Laura talks with dating and relationship coach Greg Wheeler, who has advice for singles as well as couples. After podcast listeners phone in describing their own pandemic dating activities, Laura talks with Patricia and Joe, who reveal what happened after a bungled virtual speed-dating event.

Credit Jenifer Morris / Jenifer Morris Photography / Jenifer Morris Photography Laura with a life-sized bronze statue of Bob Simon, founder of her hometown, Reston, Virginia.

