Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray

Pandemic Love: Slow, Fast, and Furious

Laura is admittedly freaked out by dating apps. But she's also curious how other gray daters are connecting during the COVID pandemic. Does being high risk for the virus have to put a limit on love?

Support the show at wunc.org/give. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

In this episode, Laura discovers that the COVID crisis hasn't put a stop to the search for love for many gray daters. She checks in with Leslie Morgan Steiner, author of The Naked Truth, who’s ready to find, "The One" after a post-divorce sex boom. Laura also hears from Mary, who’s struggling with whether to stay or leave an unsatisfying union. Then Laura talks with dating and relationship coach Greg Wheeler, who has advice for singles as well as couples. After podcast listeners phone in describing their own pandemic dating activities, Laura talks with Patricia and Joe, who reveal what happened after a bungled virtual speed-dating event.

Laura with a life-sized bronze statue of Bob Simon, founder of her hometown, Reston, Virginia.

Dating While GrayDating While GraypandemicRomantic Relationships
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
