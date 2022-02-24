Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Clicking, Swiping, Boosting, Super Liking

Published February 24, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
DWG_WUNCRight_Logo_3000x3000_0.png

Since the first modern dating website was created in the mid-1990s, millions of people have spent a lot of time, energy and dollars dating online. During the COVID-19 pandemic, looking for love online has seemed like a safer option for a lot of us. So why is the jury still out on if technology actually leads to lasting love connections?

In this episode, Laura talks with Francine Russo, author of “Love After 50: How to Find It, Enjoy It, and Keep It.” The twice-widowed writer says after she discovered online dating, making romantic connections was easy.

1.png
Author Francine Russo

2.png
Claire and Jim

Thinking about signing up on a dating website? What about an app? Is there a difference? Laura gets a breakdown from dating consultant Aaron Hunt. Then she talks with Claire, who despite a disappointing experience, gave online dating another try. Jim also joins the show to talk about how a health scare motivated him to take another chance on love...with Claire.

Like the show on Facebook and follow us @datingwhilegray on Twitter. Laura always wants to hear from you! Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org, or leave a voicemail below.

You can support this show by becoming a sustaining member to North Carolina Public Radio at wunc.org/give.

Tags

Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray Season ThreeOnline DatingAppsTinder
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is a podcast producer at WUNC. She is a lifelong public radio nerd, and fell in love with podcasts around the same time her friends convinced her to start one about Korean dramas, Dramas Over Flowers, which she still co-hosts.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa