Clicking, Swiping, Boosting, Super Liking

Since the first modern dating website was created in the mid-1990s, millions of people have spent a lot of time, energy and dollars dating online. During the COVID-19 pandemic, looking for love online has seemed like a safer option for a lot of us. So why is the jury still out on if technology actually leads to lasting love connections?

In this episode, Laura talks with Francine Russo, author of “Love After 50: How to Find It, Enjoy It, and Keep It.” The twice-widowed writer says after she discovered online dating, making romantic connections was easy.

Author Francine Russo Claire and Jim

Thinking about signing up on a dating website? What about an app? Is there a difference? Laura gets a breakdown from dating consultant Aaron Hunt. Then she talks with Claire, who despite a disappointing experience, gave online dating another try. Jim also joins the show to talk about how a health scare motivated him to take another chance on love...with Claire.

