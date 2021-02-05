Morning Edition
M-F 5-9a
Every weekday for over three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform challenge and occasionally amuse.
Here's the latest from Morning Edition:
Voting technology companies are using lawsuits to take on false claims that they were involved in stealing the 2020 election. They say the flood of election disinformation has hurt their bottom line.
NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, who was part of a group that visited the U.S. southern border on Monday to witness the migrant surge and response first-hand.
Over the weekend, a seven-month old kangaroo hopped about a mile away from her home — a farm in Scottsville. At that age, the marsupial should still be in her mother's pouch to keep warm and develop.
Drake recently released Scary Hours 2, a mini-album with three songs on it, and those songs all debuted in the top-three spots of the Billboard Hot 100. No other artist has ever pulled this off.
One of the justice's former clerks, Amanda Tyler, worked with her on the collection that includes historic opinions and arguments from earlier years when she appeared as a lawyer before the top court.
Many tribal nations rely on oil and gas for economic independence. They hope Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will make it easier for them to extract fossil fuels despite her past opposition.
There's been much buzz around electric vehicles lately. From Amazon to FedEx, delivery companies are updating their fleets, and going electric has an outsize impact on pollution and climate change.
With all the talk about domestic terrorism, you might assume there's a law against it. There's not. The storming of the Capitol has again raised the question about whether one is needed.
Some European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, files bankruptcy plan. Two men are arrested for assaulting an officer during the insurrection.
As Los Angeles schools work to reopen next month, NPR's A Martinez talks to Superintendent Austin Beutner about what's next for a district where most students are from hard-hit Latino communities.
The Afghan politician has survived two assassination attempts and is one of four Afghan women negotiating with the Taliban. "The power of words is stronger than the power of bullets," she tells NPR.
More European countries are suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports that some recipients developed blood clots. The vaccine is not authorized in the United States.