NPR Music & Concerts

-
We remember Hung Vinh Nguyen, who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic. His daughter Annie shares the special meaning "Unforgettable" by Natalie and Nat King Cole came to have in their relationship.
-
An updated recording of Anyone Can Whistle,a now-celebrated musical by composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, has some surprises, even for the completist.
-
The French pianist is known for inserting pieces of wood between strings to produce new sounds. Delbecq's technique — as showcased on his new album — can make him sound like he has an extra hand.
-
The one and only Sting returns to Tiny Desk, and this time he's brought Beninese pop star Shirazee.
-
NPR Music will host an online listening party for the dreamlike collaboration, featuring a live conversation hosted by WBGO's Nate Chinen with musicians James Brandon Lewis and Val Jeanty.
-
NPR's Felix Contreras speaks with Leila Cobo about her new book, Decoding Despacito, and the commercial history of Latin music in the U.S.
-
Sting is releasing a collection of duets — some old, some new. He talks with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about the importance of musical collaboration, despite the pandemic.
-
The first time Jason Burt listened to his grandfather's World War II Army Air Force Band recordings after finding them in his attic, "it was like my own private concert with my grandpa."
-
Robin Pecknold, frontperson for Fleet Foxes, talks about his decision to put out an album in the middle of the pandemic when "putting out an album" comes with a lot of new challenges.
-
Judee Sill, Steely Dan, Paul McCartney and more are featured in her Lockdown Listening playlist.