WUNC's Commitment to Editorial Integrity

WUNC strives to inform and educate the public by focusing on civic and cultural issues. Our goal is to connect with the community. The station provides high-quality public service content with integrity. WUNC produces news and creates original content that reflects the demographic diversity and range of experiences in North Carolina.

Maintaining the integrity of WUNC is the responsibility of every staff member. This public document articulates the staff’s shared values, standards and aspirations to serve our audience ethically.

WUNC Guiding Principles for Journalists:

Journalism is at the center of WUNC’s mission. We are a news organization dedicated to producing content that accurately informs and educates our audience. We embrace the role of the watchdog in a democratic society, holding to account those in power. In that pursuit of truth, we dedicate ourselves to the principles of honesty, accuracy, transparency, respect, fairness, independence and impartiality. At the core of our mission is a commitment to serving and representing all of our community, prioritizing inclusivity and the coverage of diverse voices, including those who are the most vulnerable or marginalized.

Social Media Guidelines:

WUNC uses social media to engage our audience, sources and communities. We expect ethical behavior on social media both on station and personal platforms. We are responsible for the content we post or share.

We conduct ourselves online as we would in any other public circumstance as a representative of WUNC. We aspire to treat those we encounter online with respect, honesty and fairness, just as we would offline. We verify information before passing it on. We are honest about our intent when reporting. We avoid actions that might discredit our professional impartiality. We remember these common-sense practices:



Think before posting.

Respect proprietary information and confidentiality.

When disagreeing with someone, keep engagement appropriate and polite.

THESE ARE OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES:

