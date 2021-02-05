All Things Considered
Peter Daszak of the investigative team sent to Wuhan says the farms were probably where the coronavirus first jumped from bats to another animal before infecting humans.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with sportswriter Christine Brennan of USA Today about the NCAA COVID-19 rules. She points out that the women's team is playing in Texas, which has no mask mandate.
The tough sanctions that former president Trump slapped on Iran are still in place and President Biden has a few options to use them to bring Iran back to the nuclear deal.
On Monday, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy led a group of Republican lawmakers to the U.S. southern border in Texas amid a jump in the number of migrants showing up at the border.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mariah Smith about the podcast she hosts, Spectacle. Each episode focuses on one reality TV franchise.
Residents of Colorado and neighboring states are digging out after one of the heaviest snowstorms on record. But it won't make more than a dent in alleviating the region's severe drought.
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the start of the unrest leading to the Syrian civil war. A check-in shows that it's tough for people on both government and rebel sides.
NPR pays tribute to some of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 by listening to their stories and the music they loved. Uttara Marti's mother loved the song "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones.
The nominations for the Academy Awards were announced Monday. There were many firsts, including two women up for best director and the first Muslim actor nominated in a leading category.
With a total of 28 wins, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammys of any woman or any singer at this year's awards.