Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Best of Friends

Published December 8, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
dating_while_graycover

Love does, indeed, make the world go ’round … and to live happy and full lives, our closest connections need not be romantic ones. On this episode, three stories of platonic intimacy.

John and Jane click from the get-go after meeting on the dance floor, happily agreeing that being “just” friends is more than enough. When Lindsey’s seemingly perfect marriage shatters, she survives and thrives by starting a new tradition: breaking bread with her true companions. Suzanne promises Tom she’ll be by his side in sickness and in health. Their legal union unravels, but Suzanne’s commitment never wavers.

Read the transcript

Suzanne-wedding.jpeg
Suzanne and Tom on their wedding day.
Lindsey-dinner table.jpg
Lindsey’s dinner table is ready for her guests to gather.

Dating While Gray™
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi