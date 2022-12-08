Best of Friends
Love does, indeed, make the world go ’round … and to live happy and full lives, our closest connections need not be romantic ones. On this episode, three stories of platonic intimacy.
John and Jane click from the get-go after meeting on the dance floor, happily agreeing that being “just” friends is more than enough. When Lindsey’s seemingly perfect marriage shatters, she survives and thrives by starting a new tradition: breaking bread with her true companions. Suzanne promises Tom she’ll be by his side in sickness and in health. Their legal union unravels, but Suzanne’s commitment never wavers.