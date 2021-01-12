Dave DeWittFeature News Editor/ Co-Host, "Tested" Podcast
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
Dave is also the founding host of "Tested," WUNC's first news podcast.
He has filed stories for NPR’s news magazines as well as Marketplace and Only A Game. He formerly worked in college athletics, college admissions, and with the Tar Heel Sports Network. In 2001, he wrote the non-fiction book "True Blue".
Hosts Dave DeWitt and Leoneda Inge report on the effort to rename a building on the campus of a North Carolina university, and why faculty leading that charge say the change will help undo a harmful history in the South.
Host Dave DeWitt looks back at the last year with WUNC general assignment reporter Will Michaels.
COVID cases are dropping and vaccine doses are becoming more plentiful. Scientists are even working on a pill that could prevent future coronavirus…
As educators become eligible for the vaccine, some school districts are reopening for in-person learning. The move is forcing families and educators to…
The COVID crisis has not only stalled the visa application process for immigrants in the U.S., it's made returning home an uncertain option when many…
Governments are trying to develop a pattern of COVID-19 vaccine distribution that satisfies a variety of interested parties. Meredith College Religious…
Hear more about Hamilton and how faculty at UNC-CH are working to undo his harmful legacy in the latest episode of "Tested" out now. J.G. de Roulhac…
J.G. de Roulhac Hamilton’s name has marked an academic building on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus for decades, a testament to his impact as a historian of the…
It’s been a year since the coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. and it shows no sign of slowing down. Tim Sheahan is a coronavirus researcher and…
Five people died after President Trump incited rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol. North Carolina Central University Law Professor Irving Joyner tells host…