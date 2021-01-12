Bringing The World Home To You

Dave DeWitt

Dave DeWitt

Feature News Editor/ Co-Host, "Tested" Podcast
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.

Dave is also the founding host of "Tested," WUNC's first news podcast.

He has filed stories for NPR’s news magazines as well as Marketplace and Only A Game. He formerly worked in college athletics, college admissions, and with the Tar Heel Sports Network. In 2001, he wrote the non-fiction book "True Blue".

