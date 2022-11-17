The Parent Trap

After two divorces, Gia’s on the fence about getting back out there. Daughter Lauryn aims to help by sharing ideas and resources, including this podcast. Then there’s gray dater Laura, whose partner seems less than enthusiastic about moving their relationship along. Are his grown kids the reason, or an excuse? Finally, DWG host Laura Stassi and her daughter compare notes on living together while exploring individual romantic pursuits. (How did that no-sleepovers pact turn out?)

1 of 2 — Lauryn and Gia_dwg Lauryn is schooling mom Gia on dipping her toes back into the dating pool. (Courtesy photo) 2 of 2 — Laura B_dwg This Laura can’t figure out if her love interest’s kids play a role in his reluctance to commit. (Courtesy Photo)

