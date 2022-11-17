Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

The Parent Trap

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo

Adult children of single parents … are they a source of emotional support and strength, or a disruptive influence in finding a “happily ever after”? We explore with guests including the millennial daughter of our ever-so-curious host.

After two divorces, Gia’s on the fence about getting back out there. Daughter Lauryn aims to help by sharing ideas and resources, including this podcast. Then there’s gray dater Laura, whose partner seems less than enthusiastic about moving their relationship along. Are his grown kids the reason, or an excuse? Finally, DWG host Laura Stassi and her daughter compare notes on living together while exploring individual romantic pursuits. (How did that no-sleepovers pact turn out?)

Lauryn and Gia_dwg
1 of 2  — Lauryn and Gia_dwg
Lauryn is schooling mom Gia on dipping her toes back into the dating pool.
(Courtesy photo)
Laura B_dwg
2 of 2  — Laura B_dwg
This Laura can’t figure out if her love interest’s kids play a role in his reluctance to commit.
(Courtesy Photo)

Read the episode transcript

Thanks to our sponsor Kindra. Learn more here.

Tags
Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi