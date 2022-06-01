Eastern NC News
The Navy used the lighthouse during World War II and it became climbable for the public about a decade ago. The Outer Banks icon is one of the last of its kind.
Pasquotank County: DA who called Andrew Brown Jr.'s killing 'justified' is elected to Superior CourtAndrew Womble — the former District Attorney in Pasquotank County who did not press charges against the sheriff's deputies who killed Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City in 2021 — has won the election for Superior Court Judge in North Carolina’s 1st District. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten was also re-elected.
Shorelines protect coastal communities from storm surge and flooding, but some in North Carolina are in need of repair.
Frisco’s fire department hasn’t said what caused the fire that destroyed the “Frisco UFO,” also known as the Frisco Futuro House.
WUNC's Eric Hodge catches up with 88-year-old Mimi Roman, who was a country music star in the 1950s. Two of her records are being re-released.
Crews from the Army Corps of Engineers dug up sand earlier this summer, creating a safe channel for vessels traveling between Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean.
Officials delayed the opening in June because pavement markings which had been installed did not meet department specifications for quality or reflectivity. The new bridge bypasses a section of N.C. 12 that is extremely vulnerable to ocean overwash.
Attorneys who represented the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. say they are entitled to $1.2 million of the $3 million settlement reached with Pasquotank County.
There were 70 nests at the same time last year. The National Park Service says healthy sea turtle populations are important indicators of healthy ocean habitats.
A similar project begins in Avon later this month, and others are scheduled to start throughout the summer in Buxton, Nags Head, Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores and Duck.
Pavement markings are the last step in completion of the 2.4-mile bridge.
Brown was killed on April 21 of last year by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.