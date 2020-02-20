Flying Solo

Host Laura Stassi talks with New Yorker Dennis, who doesn't want to give up the single life. Maybe he's waiting for the perfect woman to finally become available? Then there's Michele in Washington, D.C. Despite successfully connecting people in her large professional and social circles, she hasn't made a romantic connection for herself. Finally, life coach Amy Schoen says people who want to couple up need to be intentional in thought and actions.

Like the show on Facebook and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Contact Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC, or becoming a member: support.wunc.org.