Environment

-
Wake County wants to save its farmland. A new program makes conservation more viable for landowners.In the last nine years, Wake County lost nearly 20% of its farm and forest land.
-
New research estimates that anglers who eat fish from waters contaminated by PFAS, also called “forever chemicals,” may be ingesting large doses of the chemicals. It suggests that local authorities notify fishers of contamination in the state’s waterways to help them make better decisions about where to cast their lines.
-
The long-running bird census is an annual conservation effort done by volunteers in the U.S and North Carolina to help keep track of bird species.
-
North Carolina lawmakers rebuked on Wednesday the state's disaster recovery director — with one calling for her removal — for the agency's slow progress amid years-long delays that have left some low-income homeowners in temporary lodging for up to six years after hurricanes Matthew and Florence displaced them.
-
They tear up planted fields, wallowing out huge bare depressions. They out-eat deer and turkeys — and also eat turkey eggs and even fawns. They carry parasites and disease and pollute streams and rivers with their feces.
-
Home sellers in North Carolina have to tell buyers if their properties are in a flood zone, but they don't have to say if homes have been damaged by flooding. As climate change brings more intense storms, environmental groups want to change that.
-
Climate change is already quietly costing us millions of dollars, as we try to prepare for extreme weather. In the Columbus County seat of Whiteville on Monday, Duke Energy celebrated the opening of a new electrical substation, part of $30 million in upgrades by Duke to ensure the power grid can withstand the next big hurricane.
-
Lake Mattamuskeet is infested with an invasive species that has destroyed underwater grasses and decreased water quality.
-
The caucus promotes an "all of the above" energy strategy including natural gas and more nuclear energy.
-
-
There are about 1 million white-tailed deer in the state, according to North Carolina wildlife officials.
-
Chemours isn't the only culprit contaminating the Cape Fear River — and PFAS isn't the only chemical environmentalists are concerned about.