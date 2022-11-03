Dating 101: The Online Profile

Gray dater Karen shares a dilemma that’s all too common: She’s getting attention online, but not necessarily the kind she wants. Maybe it’s her online profile? For help, Laura taps photographer Ann Maas, and dating and relationship coach Amy Schoen. They critique Karen’s photos and write-up while offering advice for all of us on the love-seeking journey. Plus, listeners – and Laura! – weigh in on profiles that have won them over, or turned them off.

Sunglasses-wearing pics are usually a no-no, but photographer Ann Maas says this one of guest Karen works well. (photo courtesy of Karen)

Read the episode transcript

