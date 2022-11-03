Dating 101: The Online Profile
Selfies taken in public bathrooms … and in beds, with comments about gettin’ busy under the covers. Some online dating profiles are so cringe-worthy, they’re comical. Still, they can make for a disappointing experience. Maybe it’s time to return to the basics? On this episode, how to craft an appealing love pitch.
Gray dater Karen shares a dilemma that’s all too common: She’s getting attention online, but not necessarily the kind she wants. Maybe it’s her online profile? For help, Laura taps photographer Ann Maas, and dating and relationship coach Amy Schoen. They critique Karen’s photos and write-up while offering advice for all of us on the love-seeking journey. Plus, listeners – and Laura! – weigh in on profiles that have won them over, or turned them off.
