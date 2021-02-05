Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Drawing Rules & Entry Form

Two WUNC London winners from a fund drive a few years back
Two WUNC London winners from a fund drive a few years back. Will you be the next WUNC trip winner?

Enter the Current WUNC Drawing!

You are automatically entered into any current, active drawing announced during our drives when you donate. One-time gifts are applied to any current drawing at the time they are received either by phone on by web pledge.

To enter any drawing without making a pledge, the entry must be submitted by the conclusion of the drawing. Time limits are  announced frequently on-air.

While no pledge is necessary to enter, please remember that your financial support is key to the quality of WUNC. Thanks and good luck!

Remember! Sustainers are automatically entered into all announced WUNC drawings automatically without need to re-enter.

Drawing Rules