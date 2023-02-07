-
A second former North Carolina State athlete sued the school Wednesday alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment.
-
Senate Republicans kicked off their first education committee meeting of the legislative session by approving a controversial bill that critics are calling North Carolina's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
-
North Carolina high schools have a new tool from the National Student Clearinghouse to track whether their graduates go to college and ultimately earn a degree.
-
It’s the largest donation that the college has ever received.
-
Superior Court Judge James Ammons will preside over the long-running case known as "Leandro."
-
In a 2021 survey, more than 1 in 5 North Carolina students reported they seriously considered attempting suicide in the prior year. The rates were higher for girls and gay, lesbian and bisexual students.
-
"She will be remembered as one of the giants of American higher education," said Peter Hans, current UNC System president and Board of Governors member, during Broad's tenure.
-
The nonprofit NC GreenPower secured funding to install high-efficiency LED lighting in 60 school gyms as a sustainability effort.
-
Many North Carolina schools are still dealing with a critical bus driver shortage months into the school year. Some days it reaches the worst-case scenario, and districts have to outright cancel bus service on some routes.
-
The Durham Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a gender support policy.
-
Universities' winter graduation ceremonies celebrate many non-traditional students like North Carolina Central University graduate Pat Whitfield. She began her education at NCCU more than forty years ago, and after a long break, she has completed her degree.
-
A state commission has for months been drafting a plan to overhaul how all North Carolina teachers are licensed and paid, but that plan has faced pushback from some educators. Now state education officials want to test it in a pilot project.