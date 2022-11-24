Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray™

Laura’s Podcast Pick – Uncoupled: Thank U, Next

Published November 24, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Just in time for the breakup season, aka Turkey Drop, Laura shares an encore episode from WUNC’s podcast Embodied. Host Anita Rao is joined by “Love Letters” advice columnist Meredith Goldstein and Slate advice columnist Stacia Brown.

They dish out advice on topics including navigating social media after a romance ends, and what to do with physical reminders. (Ask Laura, who burned her wedding dress after splitting, for her hot take on this.)

After the DWG team has washed all the dishes and doled out the leftovers, we’ll be back next week with an all-new episode. Happy Thanksgiving!

