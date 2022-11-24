Laura’s Podcast Pick – Uncoupled: Thank U, Next

Just in time for the breakup season, aka Turkey Drop, Laura shares an encore episode from WUNC’s podcast Embodied. Host Anita Rao is joined by “Love Letters” advice columnist Meredith Goldstein and Slate advice columnist Stacia Brown.
They dish out advice on topics including navigating social media after a romance ends, and what to do with physical reminders. (Ask Laura, who burned her wedding dress after splitting, for her hot take on this.)
