Making Moves

On this episode, Laura talks with Carson, whose change in relationship status sparked a cross-country move. Then, Laura hears from unlucky-in-love Albert, who wonders if it makes sense to re-establish himself somewhere other than his longtime hometown to find what he’s looking for, relationship-wise. For advice, Laura taps Bill Chopik, associate psychology professor and director of Michigan State University's Close Relationships Lab.

Finally, Laura meets up with Margo, who lives in the big rig she drives cross-country for her career. Margo loves her life behind the wheel but is starting to think that for her personal life as well as dog Xander’s well-being, it might be time to come off the road.

Margo and her loyal travel companion Xander

Don't forget to like the show on Facebook and follow Laura @datingwhilegray on Twitter. We always want to hear from you! Send your stories and questions to datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave us a message below.

Read the episode transcript

Thanks to our sponsor Kindra. Learn more here.

