Triangle News
-
Wake County commissioners approved the efforts this year, using the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act.
-
On Tuesday, Triangle voters also cast their votes for bonds, sheriffs and city leaders. Here are some of those results.Mary-Ann Baldwin has won re-election as Raleigh’s mayor. Clarence Birkhead won re-election for Durham Sheriff.
-
New and redeveloped affordable housing units are beginning to come available in Durham, part of a $95 million housing bond passed three years ago.
-
The album has been described as Afrobeat, future funk, post-punk, electro, new-wave disco.
-
Conversations with voters on the first two days of early, in-person voting shows Democrats and Republicans sharply differ on which issues are most important, but unaffiliated voters hold the key to victory in some pivotal races
-
The upcoming midterm election includes many school board races across the state. In Wake County, all nine board seats will be on the ballot and a slew of candidates have stepped up to run.
-
WUNC caught up with Devotion Director J.D. Dillard and Black Label Media Producer Rachel Smith — a 2006 UNC-Chapel Hill graduate — ahead of a screening of the film at Film Fest 919.
-
In the fast-growing suburbs of Raleigh, North Carolina, the 13th District has emerged as one of the nation’s battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump’s favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
-
The fiancé of Mary Marshall, one of the victims of the Oct. 13 mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, spoke at a memorial in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon. Local and state officials also called for an end to gun violence.
-
The first public funerals for victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh were held over the weekend. The wife of one of the victims, an off-duty police officer, recalled how she tried to save him after he was shot.
-
The record label is throwing a bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Carrboro to mark the milestone.
-
Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday through a lawyer that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain.