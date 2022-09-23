Fayetteville Area News
Chemical company Chemours wants to expand existing operations at its Fayetteville Works facility. Chemours is responsible for discharging toxic chemicals known as PFAS into the Cape Fear River.
Classes were canceled and students sheltered in place after the bomb threat in February.
Hundreds of families are still displaced from their homes years after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Some families have been living in hotels for years waiting for repairs to start.
Over a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties are choosing new elected officials, with some picking party nominees for the fall.
It will be part of the USGA’s campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029. The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have been on display at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, Florida.
East Laurinburg will become an unincorporated part of Scotland County on July 1. DA not commenting on calls for prosecution of town official cited in audit for misusing funds.
State Department of Environmental Quality plans remote public hearing for residents as federal guidelines for safe drinking water change due to new research.
Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.
It’s been 15 years since the championship was last played at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Pine Needles previously hosted the Women’s Open in 1996, 2001, and 2007. Annika Sorenstam, the winner in 1996, is back this year.
Best Places To Live rankings were based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
Proposed ordinance would prohibit camping on public rights of way and on private property without owner consent in the city.
