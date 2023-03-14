Race, Class & Communities

-
Long overlooked, North Carolina's Asian American electorate is growing in number and political powerWhile Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders comprise just 4% of North Carolina's population, their numbers and political power are growing rapidly. Across the state, AAPI advocates are empowering their communities to speak up and participate during this election year.
-
NC physicians and community health workers worry about the health implications of proposed immigration billImmigrant health advocates are sounding the alarm bell about HB10, a controversial bill making its way through the General Assembly.
-
The final surviving member of a trio of African American youths who were the first to desegregate the undergraduate student body at North Carolina's flagship public university has died. Ralph Frasier died last week in Florida at age 85.
-
HBCU 101, Due South's series on historically Black colleges and universities, continues as co-host Leoneda Inge chats with graduates of St. Augustine's University, Morehouse and NCCU School of Law about their experiences.
-
Dr. Damon Tweedy discusses his choice to enter the field of psychiatry, despite its stigma within the medical industry. He sits down with co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss his new book, Facing the Unseen: The Struggle to Center Mental Health in Medicine.
-
Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks with investigative journalist Lisa Rab about her reporting on Brevard, NC native Moms Mabley and the town's recent efforts to honor her.
-
A leadership ceremony was held over the weekend at the Franklinton Center at Bricks in Whitakers to celebrate its new executive director.
-
The North Carolina roadside history marker commemorates the Cowee Tunnel disaster near Dillsboro, an 1882 construction accident that killed 19 Black inmate workers.
-
As the Wheels Roller Skating Rink in east Durham prepares to reopen this fall, skaters gathered for a party in Durham Central Park to help inspire Triangle-area artist Dare Coulter, who is building a public art installation for the roller rink.
-
WFAE's Layna Hong and WUNC's Eli Chen talk with co-host Jeff Tiberii about their story on health care interpreters for members of NC's Hmong community — who are often patients' adult children. They are also joined by Sendra Yang, who interprets for her father at his medical appointments.
-
2024 has ushered in a renaissance for Black country musicians in an industry that has historically overlooked them. Co-host Leoneda Inge chats with writer Alice Randall and musicians Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer.
-
The 1980s were an important — and too often overlooked — decade for Black worker resistance, according to NC State history professor Ajamu Dillahunt-Holloway, who recently wrote about the struggles faced by Schlage Lock workers in 1988.