Other Ways To Give

Financial Basics for Baby Boomers From NPR



There are many options for making a gift to WUNC that may provide tax advantages for you and your loved ones. Some are briefly described here, and we would be happy to talk with you about ways you can give to WUNC that are financially beneficial to you while also helping WUNC remain a strong, independent voice of news and information in our region.

WUNC is part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, whose Tax ID (EIN) is 56-6001393.

Donating Stock and Other Securities

You can avoid capital gains tax and receive a charitable income tax deduction by making a gift of appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, to WUNC Radio. [More Information]

IRA Charitable Gift Option

This gift option may allow you to directly transfer some or all of your required minimum distribution directly to the WUNC Radio and avoid income tax consequences. [More Information]

Donate A Car or Other Vehicle

Your donation of a car, truck, boat or other vehicle will help preserve WUNC’s trusted news service. Find out more by calling 1-888-CAR-WUNC (1-888-227-9862) or clicking here.

Leave a Gift to WUNC in Your Will

WUNC's Legacy Society recognizes listeners who have named WUNC Public Radio as a beneficiary of their wills, retirement plans or other estate plans. [More Information]

Donor-Advised and Foundation Gifts

WUNC Radio is part of UNC-Chapel Hill and falls under its Tax ID/EIN, which is 56-6001393. You can request that a check be sent directly to WUNC's street address: 120 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Please make sure to clearly note that your gift is designated to WUNC Radio.

For more information please contact Anne Kendrick at akendrick@wunc.org or Jennifer Fusco at jfusco@wunc.org or call us at 919-962-9862.