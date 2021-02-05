Volunteer Opportunities

More than 400 listeners contribute their time and energy by helping out during our fund raisers. It's a great way to show your support for WUNC-FM, and meet other people in our community who share your interests.

Credit Keith Weston / Carol Bylinski takes a pledge during the 2013 WUNC Spring Fund Drive.

Carol Bylinski writes: "Living in Chapel Hill for many years, I cannot imagine beginning my day without WUNC radio. The programs keep me informed throughout the day, at home and in the car. This is the reason I became a sustainer - my monthly pledge is my appreciation for the fine and varied programming offered by the station.

I also volunteer regularly during the fund drives and many times I'm packaging the thank you gifts or preparing mailings. This is another way I can say "thank you." Volunteering has also solified my support of the station. The staff and their dedication is priceless!"

If you would like become a WUNC volunteer, please email volunteer@wunc.org.

[Note: Carol wrote this for WUNC while volunteering for the 2013 Spring Fund Drive.]