Love Seekers and Keepers

Sparks fly when Hunter and John meet at a Christmas party, though patience is needed for their love journey. An unexpected realization forces Susan and her spouse to make a relationship pivot. After happily never-married Nancy takes up tango dancing, she learns that romantic love has no limits of time, language, or distance.

1 of 3 — IMG_3466 (1).jpg Susan and Bri at a party to celebrate Bri’s gender-affirming surgery. (Thanks to DWG sponsor Kindra for Bri’s basket of products.) 2 of 3 — honeymoon 1.jpg John and Hunter enjoy the great outdoors during their fall honeymoon in Italy. 3 of 3 — luis and Nancy.jpg Nancy and Luis on their wedding day, in 2014. They now split their time between Arlington, Virginia, and Buenos Aires.

