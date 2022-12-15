Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Love Seekers and Keepers

By Laura Stassi
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
In this season of reflection and resolution, Season 4 concludes with a generous sprinkling of inspiration. On this episode, three stories of unexpectedly forging new life paths … because who says older people are too set in their ways to change?

Sparks fly when Hunter and John meet at a Christmas party, though patience is needed for their love journey. An unexpected realization forces Susan and her spouse to make a relationship pivot. After happily never-married Nancy takes up tango dancing, she learns that romantic love has no limits of time, language, or distance.

Susan and Bri at a party to celebrate Bri’s gender-affirming surgery. (Thanks to DWG sponsor Kindra for Bri’s basket of products.)
John and Hunter enjoy the great outdoors during their fall honeymoon in Italy.
Nancy and Luis on their wedding day, in 2014. They now split their time between Arlington, Virginia, and Buenos Aires.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
