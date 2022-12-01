Pants On Fire

Security analyst Kim Key offers advice and tips on avoiding online romance scams, based on her research and reporting for PCMag.

Then, Laura hears about conducting background checks on potential dating partners from listeners including Paula, who says it’s her new M.O. after her experience with a suspiciously eager love interest.

Finally, journalist and “Duped” author Abby Ellin shares about uncloaking her former fiancé. She wonders if he’s simply larger than life; turns out he’s a lying liar.

1 of 2 — Kim Key.jpg Security analyst Kim Key advises online love seekers to trust but verify information received from potential dating partners. 2 of 2 — thumbnail_ABBY ELLIN photo by Aaron Fedor.jpg “Duped” author Abby Ellin says it’s impossible to see red flags when you’re wearing rose-colored glasses.



Read the transcript