Dating While Gray™

Pants On Fire

Published December 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Whether it’s criminals disguised as ardent online suitors or players who mix love bombing and gaslighting, deceptive people can damage our trust and sense of stability … not to mention our finances. So when it comes to the search for romance, can we keep the faith while circumventing the deceivers?

Security analyst Kim Key offers advice and tips on avoiding online romance scams, based on her research and reporting for PCMag.

Then, Laura hears about conducting background checks on potential dating partners from listeners including Paula, who says it’s her new M.O. after her experience with a suspiciously eager love interest.

Finally, journalist and “Duped” author Abby Ellin shares about uncloaking her former fiancé. She wonders if he’s simply larger than life; turns out he’s a lying liar.

Security analyst Kim Key advises online love seekers to trust but verify information received from potential dating partners.
“Duped” author Abby Ellin says it’s impossible to see red flags when you’re wearing rose-colored glasses.


Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
