WUNC Public Radio, LLC Board of Directors

North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC

WUNC LLC Board meetings are generally open to the public and take place at WUNC's conference room located at 120 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, or in WUNC's conference room at American Tobacco Campus, Bay 6, Ste 600, Durham, NC.

The LLC board meets three to four times this year, dates and times of the meetings are posted to our website in advance.

For questions, please contact WUNC President and General Manager, Connie Walker, at 919-445-9150.

Board Meetings:

Details for the next board meeting will be posted in this space when available.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees has appointed a Board of Directors to provide strategic oversight to WUNC Public Radio, LLC. Following is a list of current members:

Hannah Gage Chairperson

Hannah Gage of Wilmington is a retired broadcast executive. A UNC-Chapel Hill journalism graduate, she is former chair of the UNC Board of Governors and the UNC-Wilmington Board of Trustees. She was a member of the WHQR Public Radio Board of Directors in Wilmington and has served on numerous regional and local business, civic and foundation boards.

Michael J. Schoenfeld Vice Chairperson

Michael Schoenfeld of Durham is vice president for public affairs and government relations at Duke University. He has held senior executive positions at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Vanderbilt University, and has served as board chair of WPLN – Nashville (Tenn.) Public Radio. He previously chaired the WUNC Community Advisory Board.

Joel Curran

Joel Curran of Chapel Hill is UNC-Chapel Hill’s first vice chancellor of communications. He leads the campus-wide efforts to interpret and promote the University’s mission. A UNC journalism alumnus, he previously held senior executive positions in global public relations agencies and the Walt Disney Co.

Alexia N. Fields

Alexia Fields of Hope Mills is a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Alexia has been enlisted in the US Army since 2002. Since then, she has won numerous awards and served in various posts around the world. Alexia is a longtime listener of public radio and a member of WUNC’s Leadership Circle.

Julia Sprunt Grumbles

Julia Sprunt Grumbles of Chapel Hill is retired from her role as corporate vice president of human resources, public relations and corporate marketing resources for Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A graduate UNC-Chapel Hill, she recently also served as the university’s Interim Vice Chancellor for Development. Grumbles is the recipient of UNC’s Davie Award and General Alumni Association’s Distinguished Service Medal and is a member of the Golden Fleece.

Susan King

Susan King of Chapel Hill is dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism, where she is the John Thomas Kerr Distinguished Professor. An ABC News White House correspondent, she hosted NPR’s “The Diane Rehm Show” and “Talk of the Nation.” She was a member of WUNC’s Community Advisory Board.

James Moeser

James Moeser of Chapel Hill is UNC’s chancellor emeritus, professor of music emeritus and former senior consultant for special initiatives at the Institute for the Arts and Humanities. He was chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He is a devoted public radio listener and served on WUNC’s Community Advisory Board.

Connie Walker

Connie Walker of Durham is president and general manager of WUNC. She has led WUNC’s management team since 2009, and prior to that was the station's News Director since 2005. She also worked as a journalist and News Director for Wisconsin Public Radio for 17 years. She was the President of Public Radio News Directors Incorporated from 2001 to 2005. She currently serves on several boards of public radio organizations including NPR, the University Station Alliance and Greater Public, which is a fundraising advisory and training organization. Connie has won numerous awards for her journalism work.

