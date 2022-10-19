Unhappily married couples no doubt have heard the sentiment about staying together for the sake of their kids, or waiting for little ones to launch before splitting. But is either tactic ideal? In this episode, therapist Carol Hughes offers advice. She’s the author of “Home Will Never Be The Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Gray Divorce.” Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.

Listen • 8:31