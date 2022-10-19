-
Personal-finances educator, coach, and author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox offers more insights about mixing money and love. As we age, she says, the topic grows in importance.
Laura gets the scoop, the lowdown, and the 411 on "negging," "lurking," and other online love lingo from a dater in Chicago and Connell Barrett, a dating and relationship coach in New York.
Unhappily married couples no doubt have heard the sentiment about staying together for the sake of their kids, or waiting for little ones to launch before splitting. But is either tactic ideal? In this episode, therapist Carol Hughes offers advice. She's the author of "Home Will Never Be The Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Gray Divorce."