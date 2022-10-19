Bringing The World Home To You

    Speed DWG: Show Me The Money
    Laura Stassi
    Personal-finances educator, coach, and author Lynnette Khalfani-Cox offers more insights about mixing money and love. As we age, she says, the topic grows in importance.Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
    Dating While Gray
    Speed DWG: Online Love Lingo
    Laura Stassi
    Laura gets the scoop, the lowdown, and the 411 on “negging,” “lurking,” and other online love lingo from a dater in Chicago and Connell Barrett, a dating and relationship coach in New York. Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.
    Speed DWG: The Harder They Fall
    Laura Stassi
    Unhappily married couples no doubt have heard the sentiment about staying together for the sake of their kids, or waiting for little ones to launch before splitting. But is either tactic ideal? In this episode, therapist Carol Hughes offers advice. She’s the author of “Home Will Never Be The Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Gray Divorce.” Thanks to our sponsor Silver Singles. Learn more at silversingles.com/datingwhilegray.