Tested Podcast
Tested is a hard look at how North Carolina and its neighbors face the day's challenges.
Also available on NPR One and the WUNC App.
Latest Episodes
Host Leoneda Inge remembers the life and legacy of Irving Pressley McPhail and his influence on St. Augustine’s University and higher education.
Host Dave DeWitt discusses efforts along the North Carolina coast to assess sea level rise and mitigate the impact of beach erosion.
Host Leoneda Inge discusses the recent shooting in the Atlanta area and the rise of anti-Asian violence and harassment during the pandemic.
Guest host Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses how social media has facilitated an influx in personal connections, activism and misinformation during the pandemic.
Host Leoneda Inge reflects on where she was as COVID-19 started spreading in the U.S. and talks to experts about making travel plans in a pandemic.
Host Dave DeWitt looks back at the last year with WUNC general assignment reporter Will Michaels.
The pandemic tanked small businesses at an alarming rate. Entrepreneurs of color were hit hardest. Carolina Small Business Development Fund President and…
COVID cases are dropping and vaccine doses are becoming more plentiful. Scientists are even working on a pill that could prevent future coronavirus…
In 1898, the elected government in Wilmington, N.C. was overthrown by white supremacists who sought to undermine Black progress. The impact of the violent…
As educators become eligible for the vaccine, some school districts are reopening for in-person learning. The move is forcing families and educators to…