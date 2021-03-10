Tested Podcast

Bringing The World Home To You

Tested is a hard look at how North Carolina and its neighbors face the day's challenges.

Also available on NPR One and the WUNC App.

Latest Episodes
    Saying Goodbye To One College President, And Hello To Another
    Host Leoneda Inge remembers the life and legacy of Irving Pressley McPhail and his influence on St. Augustine’s University and higher education.
    Shifting Sands
    Host Dave DeWitt discusses efforts along the North Carolina coast to assess sea level rise and mitigate the impact of beach erosion.
    The Virus And Anti-Asian Violence
    Host Leoneda Inge discusses the recent shooting in the Atlanta area and the rise of anti-Asian violence and harassment during the pandemic.
    What Goes Viral In A Pandemic
    Guest host Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses how social media has facilitated an influx in personal connections, activism and misinformation during the pandemic.
    Got Shot, Will Travel
    Host Leoneda Inge reflects on where she was as COVID-19 started spreading in the U.S. and talks to experts about making travel plans in a pandemic.
    A Year We Will Never Forget
    Host Dave DeWitt looks back at the last year with WUNC general assignment reporter Will Michaels.
    That's My Business
    The pandemic tanked small businesses at an alarming rate. Entrepreneurs of color were hit hardest. Carolina Small Business Development Fund President and…
    Slow Steps Toward a Brighter Future
    COVID cases are dropping and vaccine doses are becoming more plentiful. Scientists are even working on a pill that could prevent future coronavirus…
    A Witness To Wilmington's Massacre
    In 1898, the elected government in Wilmington, N.C. was overthrown by white supremacists who sought to undermine Black progress. The impact of the violent…
    Back In The Building
    As educators become eligible for the vaccine, some school districts are reopening for in-person learning. The move is forcing families and educators to…
