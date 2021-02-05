Become A WUNC Sustainer

WUNC Sustainers make convenient ongoing contributions that are automatically drafted each month. It’s an easy and efficient way to support all the NPR and WUNC programs you rely on through secure, automatic monthly payments from your credit card, debit card or bank account. This means we’ll deduct your designated contribution from your account until you decide to let us know you’d like to stop or change it.

WUNC Sustainer Benefits

WUNC Sustainers are automatically entered into all drawings held during WUNC’s Fund Drives.*

Sustainers receive special emails with updates about exclusive Sustainer events, ticket offers, station news and special programming.

Sustainers receive less mail from WUNC, and no renewal notices, which means less processing expenses for WUNC, too!

As a Sustainer, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that all of the news, information, entertainment and educational programs that you listen to each and every day are made possible with your ongoing, Sustaining support.

*WUNC Fund Drives take place throughout the year and prizes are subject to change.



Become a Sustainer!

Already a Sustainer?

Thank you so much for supporting WUNC! Your monthly contributions keep this station strong for our community.

Update the payment information for your current monthly gift.

Change the amount you are currently giving each month.

Have questions? Email us or call 1-800-962-9862.

Sustainer FAQs

As a Sustainer, am I eligible for a thank you gift?

Yes! Just email us or call 1-800-962-9862 letting us know what gift you’d like to receive and we’ll check your account and confirm that you’re eligible to receive it.

My credit card number is the same but the expiration date has changed. Can I just provide my new expiration date?

Unfortunately, for security purposes, we will need the full card number in order to update your account. You can update the information online or call 1-800-962-9862 any time of day.

How can I check my account to make sure my Sustaining membership is up to date?

Email us or call 1-800-962-9862 and we'll be happy to check the status of your Sustaining membership!

Any other questions, don't hesitate to let us know!

Call WUNC at 1-800-962-9862 or email us at sustainer@wunc.org.