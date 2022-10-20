Great Expectations

On this episode, Laura talks with entrepreneur Rob. He’s taken a kind of statistician approach to recoupling and in the process has gathered some data dating points that may lead to a new business venture.

Then Laura chats with journalist Vicki Larson, who uncovers a surprising statistic or two in her latest book, Not Too Old For That: How Women Are Changing the Story of Aging.

Finally, Laura talks with Tim, who was startled to discover that his expectations changed once he’d settled into single life.

Read the episode transcript

