Great Expectations

Published October 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Many older people venture into dating with high hopes for the outcome. Are they rewarded – or does reality bite?

On this episode, Laura talks with entrepreneur Rob. He’s taken a kind of  statistician approach to recoupling and in the process has gathered some data dating points that may lead to a new business venture.

Then Laura chats with journalist Vicki Larson, who uncovers a surprising statistic or two in her latest book, Not Too Old For That: How Women Are Changing the Story of Aging.

Finally, Laura talks with Tim, who was startled to discover that his expectations changed once he’d settled into single life.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
