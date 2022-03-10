Hashtag Love

With millions of people spending a chunk of time on social media sites daily, it seemed inevitable one of these platforms would elbow its way into the love business. (We're looking at you, Facebook Dating.) How about using social media — officially and unofficially — to make love connections?

Beth and Lewis are all smiles.

Beth and Lewis both tried other dating sites before meeting each other through Facebook Dating. Laura learns about how that platform aided their love connection.

Then Laura talks with Linda, to find out what happened after she connected with a college crush through social media. There’s a lot you can learn about someone by checking out their social media profiles but as Linda discovered, spending time with someone IRL offers a lot more information.

Linda reconnected with a college crush through social media.

Finally, Laura gets tips on how to use social media unofficially in pursuit of romance from Connell Barrett, a New York-based dating coach and author of the book “Dating Sucks But You Don’t.”

Have you signed up for Laura's e-newsletter? It's a great way to get more Dating While Gray — straight to your inbox. Visit our main page and enter your info for access.

What do you think of the show? Or maybe you have a gray dating story to share. Email datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave a message for Laura below. She always loves to hear from folks!