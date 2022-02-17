Pandemic Dating Field Notes

We're still contending with COVID-19 two years after the contagious virus entered our lives. In a world where vaccines and mask wearing are about the only tools we have to help make us safer, is getting out to find love worth taking some risks? In this episode, we meet some folks who — like Laura — say yes, it is!

Michael is an opera singer Laura meets while speed dating. He knows exactly what he doesn’t want when it comes to a romantic partner. Then, after stumbling her way through a sweaty swing dance lesson, Laura chats with classmate Ellen about dancing as one way to meet people. Finally, Laura talks with Clyde and Trish, friends she made while learning to play pickleball. Neither was looking for a romantic relationship when they signed up to learn the popular sport but sometimes, when we least expect it, love comes knocking at the door...or pinging across the pickleball court.

Laura Stassi for Dating While Gray Clyde and Trish play pickleball

