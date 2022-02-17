Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Pandemic Dating Field Notes

Published February 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
We're still contending with COVID-19 two years after the contagious virus entered our lives. In a world where vaccines and mask wearing are about the only tools we have to help make us safer, is getting out to find love worth taking some risks? In this episode, we meet some folks who — like Laura — say yes, it is!

Michael, an opera singer, is comfortable in the spotlight. Ellen is dressed for a swinging good time!.png

Michael is an opera singer Laura meets while speed dating. He knows exactly what he doesn’t want when it comes to a romantic partner. Then, after stumbling her way through a sweaty swing dance lesson, Laura chats with classmate Ellen about dancing as one way to meet people. Finally, Laura talks with Clyde and Trish, friends she made while learning to play pickleball. Neither was looking for a romantic relationship when they signed up to learn the popular sport but sometimes, when we least expect it, love comes knocking at the door...or pinging across the pickleball court.

Clyde and Trish 1.jpg
Laura Stassi for Dating While Gray
Clyde and Trish play pickleball

Don't forget to like the show on Facebook and follow Laura @datingwhilegray on Twitter. We always want to hear from you! Send your stories and questions to datingwhilegray@wunc.org or leave us a message below.


Read the transcript

