-
Officials from both healthcare systems say they are acting out of an abundance of caution and would consult with the CDC and the state health department before resuming use of the vaccine.
-
Although they've been eligible for months, many North Carolina health systems are reporting only about two-thirds of health workers are vaccinated.
-
College admissions officers have long debated whether it's better not to require SAT or ACT scores. Due to COVID, Duke University lifted its testing requirement and received a deluge of applications.
-
Shortly after the start of the fall semester, Irving Pressley McPhail, 71, reported early symptoms of COVID – a headache and a fever. He served as president of Saint Augustine’s University for only a few months before he succumbed to COVID-19.
-
Governor Roy Cooper and members of the state Coronavirus Task Force share an update on COVID-19 developments in North Carolina.
-
It's a phenomenon that has become increasingly apparent in recent polls and surveys: Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans.
-
A man has been arrested and charged with attacking a Korean-owned convenience store in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, allegedly smashing the store's coolers with a metal post and hurling racial slurs at the store's owners.
-
* This is a developing story and will be updated with more information if and when it becomes available. Early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight,...
-
UNC Men's Basketball Coach Roy Williams announced his retirement Thursday. He is the third all-time winningest NCAA Division I men's basketball coach, with 903 wins.
-
North Carolina regulators have approved a rate increase for Duke Energy customers in the central part of the state, including Charlotte — but it's less than the company asked for. Wednesday's order by the North Carolina Utilities Commission also trims what Duke had hoped to charge customers for the cost of cleaning up coal ash.
-
More than 40% of the people who’ve passed away from COVID-19 in North Carolina lived in nursing homes or residential care facilities. Jane Klein was one of them. She died in Fayetteville on Jan. 30. She was six days away from her 68th birthday.
-
The federal $1.9 trillion stimulus bill did not include a measure to raise the federal minimum wage. North Carolina, like 21 others that set state-level minimums, is as low as federal law allows: $7.25, unchanged since 2009.