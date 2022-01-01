Why join the Community Sponsor Circle?

Your support helps North Carolina Public Radio raise funds to continue our mission of providing high-quality news, cultural and entertainment content, in the Greater Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. All while creating a more informed and engaged community

It will also allow your organization to be recognized as a supporter of WUNC, the region’s NPR News Source, as an investor in the public radio service that so many people rely on for independent, in-depth and fact-based journalism, civil conversations and a unique approach to storytelling.

And that support translates to increased good will and reputation among listeners:



73% of NPR Listeners hold a more positive opinion of sponsors that support Public Radio.*

95% of NPR listeners have taken action in response to something heard on public radio*

You can play a powerful role in helping WUNC maintain the high standards it takes to serve as a trusted source of objective and transformational programming that reflects our region, and expands our collective understanding of the global community.*Source: Kantar/Lightspeed Research, NPR State of Sponsorship Survey, April 2021Your support will ensure that WUNC will be here today, and tomorrow, for everyone who listens.

Benefits of WUNC Community Sponsor Circle

Two (2) custom :15 second weekly announcements

Inclusion in promos across all WUNC Platforms.

Online recognition on the WUNC website

One (1) Inclusion in WUNC What’s Trending or other WUNC newsletter

Join the Circle Today!

For more information on how to become a member of the Circle, please contact:

Bob Kastl – Corporate Support Manager – bkastl@wunc.org or at 919-445-9152

