Dating While Gray Season Two

Remember the PSA that aired on TV for years, with the egg and the frying pan: This is your brain, this is drugs, this is your brain on drugs? It seems like love can be a lot like that, too, even when we’re older. But why? For answers, we turn to perhaps the premier expert on the brain and love: Helen Fisher. | Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
Sex. As we get older, it seems like there’s a lot more to think about, and talk about, before actually...doin’ it. And it can be nerve-wracking, especially if we haven’t had a new partner – or any partner – in a very long time. For advice on sexual intimacy and aging, we turn to two experts. | Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
Laura’s a Scorpio, and she reads her horoscope every morning for fun. But is there more to astrology than sun signs, and can it help us make romantic connections? | Support this show with a donation to wunc.org/give. Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
Who hasn’t done a little digging to find a flame from our younger years? But Laura discovers that it's taking the next step to reach out when things can get a little complicated. | Support this show with a donation at wunc.org/give. Share your gray dating stories and questions with Laura at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
After meeting a widower who seems anxious to jump from first date to happily ever after, Laura wonders how losing a partner to death impacts the search for new love. | Support this show at wunc.org/give. Share your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.
Laura has a special treat for listeners: an introduction to a podcast she thinks you'll really enjoy. It's called Embodied. In this episode, host Anita Rao examines her own anxiety about how intimacy changes as the body ages. | Support these shows at wunc.org/give.
Parenting and dating are two words we may not be comfortable hearing in the same sentence, even if “little ones” are all grown up. Laura explores how gray daters are juggling personal needs and desires with parental obligations.
Research shows daters 50 and older are more likely than younger ones to say it’s very important that online dating profiles include race and political…
Laura's the first to admit: She'd rather talk with potential romantic partners about any topic other than money. But is she just delaying the inevitable…
Since her divorce, Laura's happily lived alone with Jade, her Australian Shepherd mix. But she wonders what it might have been like to go through the…