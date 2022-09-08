Western NC News
Federal funds helped make the North Wilkesboro Speedway race-ready again. A push from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Gov. Roy Cooper is bringing NASCAR back for the first time since 1996.
Zines are the shortened name for fan magazines. The format came of age in the 1930s and hasn’t changed much since. Writing or drawing on paper, hand-stapling or twine-binding and short-run copies are still at the heart of the practice. Some here blur the lines with art books, which can take on a boundless variety of content and physical form.
Best Places To Live rankings were based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.
Asheville artist Kenn Kotara found quick success as an artist and has spent much of his career leaning away from itWhile Kenn Kotara's work lives in abstraction, the artist said social-political exploration is always at play. It’s right there in the title of his new show—”Order in an Unruly Zoo.” It’s on view through June 10 at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts.
Employees at the Boone Starbucks voted 33-2 on Saturday to form a union. According to barista Grace Marvell, the vote allows the 48 workers to negotiate for better working hours and a higher hourly wage.
Grant Edward Olson Jr., of Asheville, North Carolina, is also accused of intimidating Sellers for exercising his civil rights as an attorney, television commentator and lobbyist. Authorities say Olson sent dozens of messages to Sellers on Instagram that included racial slurs and indications that Olson was armed.
The 75-foot tall obelisk was dismantled before the Court of Appeals told the city and Buncombe County in June to stop the demolition while appeals were heard.
Asheville hospital fined by the state for failing to report an employee’s COVID-19 death, other violationsHCA Healthcare and Copestone, a mental health service that is part of Mission Health, were both cited for failing to ensure that respirator masks such as N-95 masks were fit-tested or tracking fit-testing in October.
As local governments across the country puzzle over how to eliminate their use of electricity generated by fossil fuels, the North Carolina town of Boone has met that goal.
Unvaccinated Covid Patients Are Taking Up Hospital Beds. Now, Vaccinated Patients Are Getting FrustratedFor many vaccinated people, images of crowded emergency rooms have invoked anger. Some would like to see people who have been vaccinated and wearing masks get priority medical treatment at hospitals. They say just as hospitals routinely triage patients, why not include vaccination status as one of the factors in that triage?
A regular water quality review has environmental advocates pushing the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality on standards for E. Coli, PFAS, and 1,4 Dioxane.
Town Branch, also called “Nasty Branch,” is the longest creek that flows through Asheville. It’s also the most polluted. Environmentalists and residents...