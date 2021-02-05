WUNC Radio Donor Information Security Procedures

Donor privacy and security is a top priority for WUNC Radio. Gifts received during on-air pledge drives are recorded manually by WUNC staff and volunteers who are closely supervised by WUNC staff. The pledge information is entered into an electronic format that is loaded into a secure database. All electronic pledge submissions are encrypted, secure, and password protected. All stored credit card information is access-restricted to WUNC's database manager.

WUNC Donor List and E-mail Subscriber Privacy Policy

WUNC-FM has always had a policy of absolute donor confidentiality. WUNC-FM has never shared its donor or e-mail lists with any organization. WUNC-FM will never share its donor or e-mail lists with any organization.

WUNC-FM's news and informational programming make up the core of the station's public service. Any activity that undermines the credibility of such programming debases the currency of our realm; and, clearly, trading donor or e-mail lists with political organizations or partisan organizations would undermine the station's reputation for balance, fairness, and accuracy. Moreover, a listener's decision to support WUNC-FM or to join a WUNC mailing list is a fundamentally private decision. WUNC-FM is committed to keeping that decision private.

Additional Privacy Information:

Cookies

We use cookies to recognize you and to track how you use WUNC's web site and online apps. These cookies do not allow us to identify you personally or follow your personal usage of the WUNC web site and apps. Cookies are a type of information that are used by websites on your computer. You can adjust your browser (Safari, Chrome, Internet Explorer, Opera, etc) to refuse cookies. The information we collect lets us know how many people use our site and which parts of the site they use most often.

IP Addresses

The WUNC web site also logs IP addresses, or the location of your computer on the Internet, for systems administration and troubleshooting purposes.

Links to Other Web Sites

WUNC is not responsible for the content or the privacy policies of Web sites to which it may link.

Changes to These Privacy Policies

These guidelines are subject to change as Internet technology evolves. Any such changes will be posted on this page.

