Dating While Gray Season One

  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Sage Advice
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with writer Sophy Burnham, who offers romance insights based on her decades of personal experience. Then Laura gets relationship advice from…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    This is Me
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Rev. Joani Peacock, who made a personal discovery around the time her marriage ended. She's confident in herself — but that doesn't mean…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Brand New Day
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Maxine, who lived most of her life as a self-described "alpha male" until the day things just clicked. Then Laura sits down with The…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Custom-Built Commitment
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with legendary women's college basketball coach Elaine Elliott, whose commitment to her partner endured long after the romance was over. Then,…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Money Talk
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Ken, who's reluctant to date after feeling financially burned in his marriage; accountant and financial planner Colette Kolanko, who says…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    The Pursuit of Love
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Evamarie about the discovery that leads her to try online dating; Mark, whose search for love after devastating loss feels more urgent…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Sex Talk
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Sandy, who shares how communication set the stage for her second 'first time,' and Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, and a…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Things We Do For Love
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Laura talks with Steven, who tries bonding with his partner's vicious dog even as their marriage hits the rocks; Jamie, who offers to share her home with…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Flying Solo
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Host Laura Stassi talks with New Yorker Dennis, who doesn't want to give up the single life. Maybe he's waiting for the perfect woman to finally become…
  • Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.
    Arts & Culture
    Starting All Over Again
    Laura Stassi
    ,
    Host Laura Stassi attends her 40th high school reunion, where her former classmates open up about their own love lives and dating strategies. Then, she…