Dating While Gray Season One

Laura talks with writer Sophy Burnham, who offers romance insights based on her decades of personal experience. Then Laura gets relationship advice from…
Laura talks with Rev. Joani Peacock, who made a personal discovery around the time her marriage ended. She's confident in herself — but that doesn't mean…
Laura talks with Maxine, who lived most of her life as a self-described "alpha male" until the day things just clicked. Then Laura sits down with The…
Laura talks with legendary women's college basketball coach Elaine Elliott, whose commitment to her partner endured long after the romance was over. Then,…
Laura talks with Ken, who's reluctant to date after feeling financially burned in his marriage; accountant and financial planner Colette Kolanko, who says…
Laura talks with Evamarie about the discovery that leads her to try online dating; Mark, whose search for love after devastating loss feels more urgent…
Laura talks with Sandy, who shares how communication set the stage for her second 'first time,' and Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible, and a…
Laura talks with Steven, who tries bonding with his partner's vicious dog even as their marriage hits the rocks; Jamie, who offers to share her home with…
Host Laura Stassi talks with New Yorker Dennis, who doesn't want to give up the single life. Maybe he's waiting for the perfect woman to finally become…
Host Laura Stassi attends her 40th high school reunion, where her former classmates open up about their own love lives and dating strategies. Then, she…